Icasa backs post office’s push to limit parcel deliveries by couriers
04 May 2021 - 05:10
As a court battle looms, SA’s communications regulator is backing the push by the SA Post Office (Sapo) to stop private courier companies from delivering small parcels, a move that could devastate a R20bn industry.
"The Independent Communications Authority of SA’s [Icasa’s] mandate is to implement what the law requires, and we are doing exactly that," spokesperson Paseka Maleka told Business Day on Monday, saying the law allowed private couriers to only deliver food items in the 1kg or less category...
