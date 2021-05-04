Few countries heeding WHO’s call for free Covid-19 testing for travellers, says Iata
04 May 2021 - 19:37
Only France is complying with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation for the state to bear the cost of Covid-19 testing for travellers, global airline industry body International Air Transport Association (Iata) says.
The WHO’s health regulations stipulate that states should not charge for testing or vaccinations required for travel, or for the issuance of certificates. The WHO Covid-19 emergency committee recently reiterated this position, calling on governments to reduce the financial burden on international travellers of complying with testing requirements and any other public health measures implemented by countries...
