Former Eskom execs, suppliers have assets worth R1.4bn seized in three provinces

Eskom’s former capital executive Abram Masango and former contracts manager France Hlakudi have lost control of their main assets, including homes, pending the outcome of a trial.

The Eskom seniors, three contractors and six companies were hit by the order on Tuesday, which freezes R1.4bn in assets.

The order also applies to three private contractors: former Tubular Holdings executive advisor, Michael Lomas; former Tubular Construction Projects CEO, Antonio Trindade; and businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana.

Court-appointed curator Trevor Hill compiled the list of affected assets now restrained pending the outcome of a criminal trial.

Tuesday’s order was served from 7am to parties across Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The valuables, including those held in family trusts and by spouses, have been frozen in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Among the seized properties are houses belonging to Masango and Hlakudi in Pretoria, a house of Kgomoeswana’s in Polokwane, and a property undergoing renovations belonging to Trindade.

“The freezing order prohibits them from dealing in any manner with any of their realisable property,” said the National Prosecuting Authority Independent Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka.

One of the contractors, Michael Lomas, is a resident of the UK so a curator in SA received the order on his behalf.

In a joint effort, the Independent Directorate and UK authorities are now working to serve an order on Lomas personally in his country of residence. He was arrested in London on April 15 and appeared in the London Westminster Magistrates Court a week later.

Lomas was released on £100,000 (about R2m) bail. He pledged additional surety of £250,000. A case management hearing is scheduled for May 20 in the same court.

On April 23, Masango and Hlakudi appeared in the Specialised Crimes Court with co-accused Kgoemoeswana and Trindade.

All five face fraud and corruption charges, while Kgomoeswana faces an additional charge of money laundering.

The matter has been postponed until June.

batese@businesslive.co.za