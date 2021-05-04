National

Ace Magashule expected to be suspended

The ANC secretary-general is expected to be relieved of his duties within days

04 May 2021 - 16:08 Hajra Omarjee
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. PICTURE: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. PICTURE: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Ace Magashule is expected to be relieved of his duties as ANC secretary-general within days, according to the ANC’s national working committee (NWC), which met until late on Monday night. 

Business Day reported on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had the backing of the ANC top six for Magashule to immediately step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case.

“The NWC resolved that the decision of the last national executive committee (NEC), must be implemented. Those who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and who have not stepped aside should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution. The NWC instructed that the necessary letters be written to the affected members implementing this decision, outlining the terms and conditions regulating their participation and conduct during the suspension,” the statement reads. 

This indicates the intention of Luthuli House to suspend Magashule, who told the ANC top 6 on Sunday night that he had no intention of stepping aside. This after the party’s 30-day deadline for him to voluntarily vacate office. 

If this does not happen, Magashule’s fight for political survival  will move to the ANC’s NEC, which is scheduled to meet this weekend. The Magashule faction attempted to disrupt the last NEC meeting as it was unhappy with the initial seven-day period Magashule was given. 

Magashule was charged for his alleged involvement in fraud and corruption relating to a R255m asbestos project in the Free State under his watch as premier. 

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule

Magashule refuses to voluntarily step aside
National
21 hours ago

CARTOON: Step-aside rule

Tuesday, May 4 2021
Opinion
12 hours ago

Magashule hands Mahumapelo a reprieve over ANC membership

Position in party remains intact due to his appeal against suspension, secretary-general tells former premier
Politics
4 days ago

