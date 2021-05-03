National Workers own shares worth more than R100bn via corporate schemes Ebrahim Patel says that more than 150,000 are benefiting as companies strive to meet broad-based BEE rules BL PREMIUM

More than 150,000 SA workers have benefited from more than R100bn in wealth transferred through employee share ownership schemes.

This emerged from a media briefing on Friday on worker empowerment before International Workers’ Day on Saturday convened by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, senior company executives, business representatives and trade unions...