Workers own shares worth more than R100bn via corporate schemes
Ebrahim Patel says that more than 150,000 are benefiting as companies strive to meet broad-based BEE rules
03 May 2021 - 05:10
More than 150,000 SA workers have benefited from more than R100bn in wealth transferred through employee share ownership schemes.
This emerged from a media briefing on Friday on worker empowerment before International Workers’ Day on Saturday convened by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel, senior company executives, business representatives and trade unions...
