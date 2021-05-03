National Minerals Council in legal battle for review of ‘flawed charter’ Lobby group says minister Gwede Mantashe has exceeded his powers in setting up some provisions as regulations rather than guidelines BL PREMIUM

The Minerals Council SA argued in court on Monday for a review of the Mining Charter, saying the document that governs transformation of the country’s extractive industry was deeply flawed and displayed excessive powers.

As SA’s mining industry grapples with continued regulatory uncertainty, the council’s approach to the high court in Pretoria to challenge the third iteration of the charter gazetted in 2018 is the latest public display of industry unhappiness with the way the government manages the sector...