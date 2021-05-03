National Makano Mosidi to head PIC’s information technology unit Mosidi returns to the public sector for the first time since she resigned from Transnet BL PREMIUM

In a bid to improve and modernise its operations, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Monday announced the appointment of Makano Mosidi as the asset manager’s chief technology officer.

Her appointment is one of the new posts announced a year ago as the PIC moved to strengthen corporate governance and accountability at the company. The other posts it created were that of chief risk officer and COO...