WATCH: The week in review

Michael Avery and guests review the political economy during the last week as the president appeared before the Zondo Commission

30 April 2021 - 14:17 Business Day TV
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

It’s been a crucial week in the political economy of the buggered and beloved country, with the ANC president appearing before the state-capture commission, defending his party’s disastrous cadre deployment policies, offering platitudes of governance reform, while allowing a critical 30-day step aside deadline to deal with corruption to slip by while his now rogue secretary-general gives the middle finger.

And public-sector unions are now gearing up for a fight with the government and taxpayers, who pay the bloated wage bill, as they demand above-inflation increases while the country’s debt to GDP ratio soars towards 100%.

Both events challenge the reform narrative, which is a critical bellwether for much-needed business confidence. This while the world’s largest economy is recovering at breakneck speed. US GDP increased at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter.  The biggest first-quarter increase in growth since 1984.

To review the week that was, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University.

