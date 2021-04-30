National Mango customers advised to find alternative flights The advice comes amid uncertainty over Mango being able to honour its flight commitments BL PREMIUM

Travel group Flight Centre is advising its customers to make bookings with alternative airlines for their domestic and Zanzibar flights rather than with state-owned, low-cost airline Mango, which has announced that it is preparing to enter business rescue and halt operations from May 1 until July.

Subsequent to the announcement there were various delays and cancellations affecting both Mango’s domestic and regional flights to Zanzibar this week, Flight Centre Travel Group MD Andrew Stark said in a statement...