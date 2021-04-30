Mango customers advised to find alternative flights
The advice comes amid uncertainty over Mango being able to honour its flight commitments
30 April 2021 - 17:28
Travel group Flight Centre is advising its customers to make bookings with alternative airlines for their domestic and Zanzibar flights rather than with state-owned, low-cost airline Mango, which has announced that it is preparing to enter business rescue and halt operations from May 1 until July.
Subsequent to the announcement there were various delays and cancellations affecting both Mango’s domestic and regional flights to Zanzibar this week, Flight Centre Travel Group MD Andrew Stark said in a statement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now