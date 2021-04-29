National BANKING Iqbal Survé’s Ayo to lose bank accounts in two working days Decision might spell end of business as it will not find relief before deadline to close accounts expires BL PREMIUM

Ayo Technology Solutions, the listed IT group indirectly controlled by Iqbal Survé, saw its options to continue operating take a turn for the worse after the high court refused to hear its application for an urgent hearing on its argument to prevent FNB from closing its accounts.

In a decision handed down after the virtual hearing on Thursday, judge Gregory Wright, without immediately providing reasons, ruled that there was an insufficient basis in the arguments brought by Ayo to hear the matter on an urgent basis...