Eskom wage negotiations to get under way on Tuesday
Unions will be pushing for a one-year, 15% pay rise from the power utility, which has a R480bn debt pile
29 April 2021 - 18:41
Eskom’s management and trade unions are expected to meet at the bargaining forum next week to try to hammer out a new wage deal for the state-owned power utility’s employees.
Leaders of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which represents the majority of Eskom’s 46,000-strong workforce, and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said the unions will demand a one-year, 15% wage increase during talks on Tuesday...
