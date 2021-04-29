CR17 raised only R300m, Ramaphosa tells Zondo commission
Money was used to pay for transport, meeting venues and campaign regalia, president says
29 April 2021 - 14:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the “legend” that his campaign to become ANC president raised R1bn and included buying votes “is absolutely untrue”.
Ramaphosa is giving evidence at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. The campaign raised no more than R300m, which was used to pay for transport, meeting venues and CR17 campaign regalia, he said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now