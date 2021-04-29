National CR17 raised only R300m, Ramaphosa tells Zondo commission Money was used to pay for transport, meeting venues and campaign regalia, president says BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the “legend” that his campaign to become ANC president raised R1bn and included buying votes “is absolutely untrue”.

Ramaphosa is giving evidence at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. The campaign raised no more than R300m, which was used to pay for transport, meeting venues and CR17 campaign regalia, he said...