DISCIPLINE
Ace Magashule plays for time while ANC storm brews
Ramaphosa will have to stand firm if he is to deliver on his promise to cleanse the party
29 April 2021 - 05:09
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s time is officially up.
With no sign that he’ll voluntarily step down, he has handed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the national executive committee (NEC) a potential headache as they must now decide whether to suspend him...
