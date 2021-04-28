National Zondo turns screws on ANC deployment by asking Ramaphosa to explain errors Zondo asks Ramaphosa for list of incorrect appointments at state-owned enterprises BL PREMIUM

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa, who faced a grilling on the corruption that decimated state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to provide a list of instances in which the ANC erred in the appointment of directors to boards of the companies before he completes his evidence at the end of May.

Ramaphosa was giving evidence at the state capture commission on Wednesday in which he faced extensive questions on the ANC’s cadre deployment policy. SOEs were a central target of state capture, with large portions of their substantial procurement budgets diverted into the pockets of corrupt politicians and the crony Gupta family, directors and executives...