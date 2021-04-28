WATCH: SA’s roads to ruin

National

Michael Avery talks to a panel about where the rubber hits when it comes to the state of the country’s road stock and how to improve it

28 April 2021 - 15:30 Business Day TV
Picture: HALDEN KROG
Driving to Clarens recently, Michael Avery was struck by the varied condition of the roads he drove on. From the excellently maintained but tolled N3 to the potholed death traps of the rural Free State there is a clear and growing disconnect between roads under different government authorities, and how they are funded and maintained.

It almost goes without saying that the SA transport network plays a major role in the economy of the country and the well-being of society. This requires an integrated transport planning framework that meets clear strategic objectives for industrial development with links to distribution zones, promoting transport corridors for passengers and freight, as well as promoting tourism.

However, in 2014, the road maintenance backlog was reported as being R197bn. Recent studies estimate it to be more than R400bn.

To talk about where rubber hits when it comes to the state of the country’s road stock and how to improve it, Avery is joined by Basil Jonsson, operations director of the SA Road Federation; Saied Solomons, CEO of the Southern African Bitumen Association; and Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

Urgent need for African free-trade infrastructure

The AfCFTA agreement will only produce results if roads, pipelines and communication channels are put in place
Opinion
1 week ago

SA needs to be more export-orientated to grow an industrial market footprint

Infrastructure development is key to supporting this, and is particularly critical for industries such as the metals and engineering sector
Opinion
2 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s lackadaisical approach does not bode well for digital transformation

The fourth industrial revolution has arrived but the state is nowhere near enabling a digital economy
Opinion
1 day ago

Economic recovery: prepare for the upswing

Upskilling talent on a regular basis, or outsourcing specific jobs to trusted solo or smaller firms, is vital to ensure your ability to work from ...
News & Insights
2 days ago

