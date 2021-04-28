State may have to absorb R250bn of Eskom’s debt to save it
Move would amount to 6% of GDP, pushing fiscal trajectory to above the level the Treasury is targeting
28 April 2021 - 19:21
As much as R250bn of Eskom’s debt, the equivalent of about 6% of SA’s GDP, will have to be absorbed by the National Treasury to ensure the financial sustainability of the state-owned power utility, Absa says.
It could push SA’s fiscal debt trajectory to above the level the Treasury is targeting to stabilise its own finances...
