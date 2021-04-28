National State may have to absorb R250bn of Eskom’s debt to save it Move would amount to 6% of GDP, pushing fiscal trajectory to above the level the Treasury is targeting BL PREMIUM

As much as R250bn of Eskom’s debt, the equivalent of about 6% of SA’s GDP, will have to be absorbed by the National Treasury to ensure the financial sustainability of the state-owned power utility, Absa says.

It could push SA’s fiscal debt trajectory to above the level the Treasury is targeting to stabilise its own finances...