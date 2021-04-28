National State lawyers postpone Vinpro case on alcohol ban The wine industry body is disappointed that a new government legal team means new court dates, provisionally set for August BL PREMIUM

Wine industry body Vinpro’s anti-lockdown court case has been postponed to August after the national government filed a late response and added new lawyers who require new court dates.

The case was set to be heard on Wednesday and Thursday in the Western Cape High Court before a full bench of three judges...