State lawyers postpone Vinpro case on alcohol ban
The wine industry body is disappointed that a new government legal team means new court dates, provisionally set for August
28 April 2021 - 12:00
Wine industry body Vinpro’s anti-lockdown court case has been postponed to August after the national government filed a late response and added new lawyers who require new court dates.
The case was set to be heard on Wednesday and Thursday in the Western Cape High Court before a full bench of three judges...
