National SAA Technical starts retrenchment process to cut up to 60% of jobs Department of public enterprises hopes for special appropriation from the government for SAA's subsidiaries

SAA Technical, the repair and maintenance unit of the grounded national carrier, is set to retrench at least 60% of its 2,000 employees.

Trade union Solidarity, a major union at the company, said it had received retrenchment notices inviting parties to consult on possible redundancies...