SAA Technical starts retrenchment process to cut up to 60% of jobs
Department of public enterprises hopes for special appropriation from the government for SAA’s subsidiaries
28 April 2021 - 19:05
SAA Technical, the repair and maintenance unit of the grounded national carrier, is set to retrench at least 60% of its 2,000 employees.
Trade union Solidarity, a major union at the company, said it had received retrenchment notices inviting parties to consult on possible redundancies...
