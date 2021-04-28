National AVIATION Mango flies again after settling some of its Acsa debt Low-cost carrier returns to skies on Wednesday night after briefly cancelling flights BL PREMIUM

Mango, the state-owned low-cost airliner that is struggling to stay afloat in the absence of fresh government money, was back in the skies on Wednesday night after a payment dispute with SA’s airport operator briefly saw it stop operating, leaving customers stranded.

Early on Wednesday, Airports Company SA (Acsa), blocked the airline from using its facilities due to non-payment of landing and parking fees, leaving hundreds of passengers scrambling to look for alternative flights. Their flights were cancelled without notice as Acsa tightened the screws...