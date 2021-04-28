Mango abruptly suspends flights due to Acsa non-payment

Embattled state-owned, low-cost airline Mango plunged into deeper crisis on Wednesday after it was abruptly forced to suspend flights due to non-payment of fees to the Airports Company of SA (Acsa), which maintains all airports in the country.

Frustrated passengers at airports complained of being left stranded and in the dark with no correspondence from the airline on what was happening.

In a brief statement on its social media channels, Mango said it was “working on a solution”.

“Mango Airlines apologises for this morning’s flight interruptions and delays. We are currently working on a solution and will be back at the counters and hope to clear the delays as soon as possible. We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

An airline spokesperson has yet to respond to further requests for comment on Wednesday.

At the weekend, the department of public enterprises said it is in discussions with the Mango board and the interim board of parent company SAA about repositioning the national carrier’s subsidiaries in light of delayed government funding.

The delay means Mango has to stop operating from May 1 and go into business rescue until July while it waits for funding, which was promised in June. SAA has been in business rescue since December 2019. Business rescue is a form of bankruptcy protection where administrators take over the company and work out whether it can be saved.

Acsa was not immediately available for comment.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za