ANC says ‘abhorrent’ corruption has cost the party votes

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the state capture commission that electoral support declined because of ‘corrosive corruption, which people found abhorrent’

28 April 2021 - 14:20 Hajra Omarjee
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The ANC has admitted that the scourge of corruption is “largely the reason” for the ruling party’s electoral decline.

The governing party has since 2014 lost 10% of the votes in some national, provincial and municipal polls.

In places like Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape big losses in the 2011 and 2016 local government elections resulted in a change of guard in a city that was once regarded as an ANC stronghold.

In 2016 the ANC could not garner a majority vote in the Joburg and Tshwane metros, which it had won convincingly with more than 60% support in the 2011 municipal election.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry, President Cyril Ramaphosa was more frank about losses during elections.

“Electoral support of the ANC went down because of corrosive corruption, which people found abhorrent.”

Ramaphosa also said that if the ANC is to regain legitimacy as the leader of society, it has to “clean itself”.

“We need a renewal,” Ramaphosa said.

Previously, the ANC has been evasive on reasons that contributed to waning support during elections.

omarjeeh@businesslive.co.za

Factionalism created fertile ground for corruption in ANC, says Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, is giving evidence to the state capture commission
Cyril Ramaphosa defends ANC cadre deployment

The president has, though, conceded there are ‘instances’ where it has gone wrong
STATE CAPTURE: Ramaphosa’s moment of truth has arrived

He occupied high positions in the ANC hierarchy but it is unclear how much he knew about the state capture shenanigans
