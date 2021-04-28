ANC says ‘abhorrent’ corruption has cost the party votes

The ANC has admitted that the scourge of corruption is “largely the reason” for the ruling party’s electoral decline.

The governing party has since 2014 lost 10% of the votes in some national, provincial and municipal polls.

In places like Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape big losses in the 2011 and 2016 local government elections resulted in a change of guard in a city that was once regarded as an ANC stronghold.

In 2016 the ANC could not garner a majority vote in the Joburg and Tshwane metros, which it had won convincingly with more than 60% support in the 2011 municipal election.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry, President Cyril Ramaphosa was more frank about losses during elections.

“Electoral support of the ANC went down because of corrosive corruption, which people found abhorrent.”

Ramaphosa also said that if the ANC is to regain legitimacy as the leader of society, it has to “clean itself”.

“We need a renewal,” Ramaphosa said.

Previously, the ANC has been evasive on reasons that contributed to waning support during elections.

