National State unlikely to have capacity to ensure women's security of tenure, says Cosatu

Trade union federation Cosatu says it is deeply sceptical of the capacity of the government to implement a new law meant to protect the rights of women to independently own property.

Parliament recently passed the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill (Ultra), which seeks to do away with provisions in the old apartheid act that were found to unconstitutionally discriminate against black African women in particular when tenure rights are upgraded to full ownership...