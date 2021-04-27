National How independent government agencies will play a role in water management Integrated framework is intended to tackle a fragmented, undercapitalised and dysfunctional system BL PREMIUM

The government says it is forging ahead with plans to create an integrated framework to regulate and manage water resources.

This plan would cause independent government agencies to work with the department of water & sanitation to address some of the challenges arising from the fragmented, undercapitalised and dysfunctional system...