National Democracy in the hot seat when Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry President will be expected to account for governance failures during ‘wasted years’ under the ANC and Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

In a defining moment for SA’s constitutional democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, where he will be expected to account for governance failures during a period he himself described as “wasted years” under the ANC.

In contrast to the defiance shown by his immediate predecessor, Ramaphosa will appear first on behalf of the ANC and will return in May in his capacity as head of state...