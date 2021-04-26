National

UK sanctions Gupta brothers over SA corruption

The brothers became so enmeshed in national politics under former president Jacob Zuma that their families and associates were collectively known as the Zuptas

26 April 2021 - 20:44 Kitty Donaldson
Ajay Gupta. File Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Ajay Gupta. File Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

London — UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab will impose sanctions against three Gupta brothers who were previously accused of being in a corrupt relationship with former SA president Jacob Zuma.

Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh “Tony” Gupta are among 22 people from six countries who face restrictions ranging from visa bans to asset freezes after the UK expanded its sanctions regime to include corruption for the first time. The Guptas, who no longer live in SA, have denied wrongdoing.

The three men, and an associate Salim Essa, were “at the heart of a long-running process of corruption in SA which caused significant damage to its economy,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The brothers became so enmeshed in national politics under Zuma that their families and associates were collectively known as the Zuptas. SA’s governing party forced Zuma to quit under threat of impeachment in February 2018 after his links to the family led to a loss of electoral support.

Britain’s status as a global financial center can make it “a honey pot, a lightning rod for corrupt actors who seek to launder their dirty money through British banks or through British businesses,” Raab said in parliament on Monday. “Now we have an equally powerful weapon in the fight against corruption,” he added.

UK sanctions were previously targeted at individuals and entities for human rights abuses.

Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali — widely known as Al-Cardinal — and individuals from Russia are also among those on the list.

The Russians targeted were involved in the diversion of $230m (about R3.3bn) of state property through a fraudulent tax refund scheme uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in a prison there after investigating fraud, the Foreign Office said.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit us at Bloomberg.com

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before state capture commission

ANC president’s appearance at the commission will be closely watched
Politics
1 day ago

Guptas speak out on Eskom and SIU’s bid to recoup R3.8bn from the family

Gupta family lawyer Rudi Krause says the summons is ‘one of the worst drafted legal documents I have ever seen’
National
8 months ago

Witness’s testimony ‘is a fabrication’, emotional Anoj Singh tells inquiry

On the former bodyguard’s testimony that he drove Singh to the Gupta residence about 10 times, Singh denied he did so even once
National
1 month ago

Lynne Brown denies knowing Gupta associate Salim Essa

It has been alleged that Essa introduced himself as Brown’s adviser, but Brown said, besides shaking his hand once, she does not know him
National
1 month ago

Eskom allegations are vague and embarrassing, says Brian Molefe

Former Eskom CEO says Eskom and the SIU failed to provide details about the alleged conspiracy with the Guptas to loot R3.8bn
National
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mango staff may not get their salaries in May
National
2.
Lobby group vows to intensify fight for firms ...
National
3.
Tito Mboweni stresses urgency of embedded ...
National
4.
DA wants business rescue for Denel — without ...
National
5.
Covid-19 vaccine claimants to give up right to ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Thandi Modise apologises to SA for parliament’s inaction

National

Burglary at state capture commission office ‘treasonous’

National

TOBY SHAPSHAK: ANC deploys fog of confusion

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.