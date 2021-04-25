SA law firm Thomson Wilks partners with DWF Group
Thomson Wilks and UK group formalise a working association that goes back to 2016
25 April 2021 - 19:36
National law firm Thomson Wilks has entered into an agreement with the UK’s DWF Group, formalising the working association between the two legal firms that started in 2016.
“The natural progression to a formal association with DWF is an exciting development. We are proud to be part of introducing DWF to SA,” said Thomson Wilks director Stephen Thomson. ..
