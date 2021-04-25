Mango staff may not get their salaries in May
Delay in receiving government funding means the low-cost carrier will cease operating from May 1
25 April 2021 - 19:45
State-owned low-cost airline Mango is unlikely to be able to pay the salaries of its 500 or so employees from May as it battles to stay afloat.
The department of public enterprises said at the weekend it is in discussions with the Mango board and the interim board of parent company SAA about repositioning the national carrier’s subsidiaries in light of delayed funding by the government...
