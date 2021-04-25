National EU and UK embassies slam Zimbabwe for denying jailed activist medical treatment BL PREMIUM

Western embassies in Zimbabwe have raised a red flag over the country’s continuing persecution of opposition members after incarcerated Movement for Democratic Change Alliance MP Joana Mamombe was denied medical treatment.

Mamombe, who at 27 is Zimbabwe’s youngest legislator, has been at the receiving end of the state’s crackdown on opposition activists. She has been in prison for almost two months for challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration...