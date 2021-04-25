National Lobby group vows to intensify fight for firms ‘held hostage’ by power supply Group aims to block Eskom from withholding electricity from paying business owners BL PREMIUM

A lobby group that largely represents the interests of Afrikaans business owners has vowed to intensify its efforts to ensure reliable power supply and to block Eskom from withholding electricity from paying customers.

This comes as several municipalities across the country struggle to meet their debt obligations to Eskom, forcing the power utility to suspend services. ..