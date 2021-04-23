Former Eskom contractor arrested in UK with extradition process set to start

Former Eskom contractor Michael Harry Lomas has been arrested in the UK, where he is a citizen.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID), Sindisiwe Seboka, said Lomas was arrested in London on April 15 and appeared before the Westminster magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“He was granted bail of £100,000 (about R1.9m) and further submitted additional surety in the sum of £250,000. The appearance means Lomas’s extradition to SA has begun in earnest in the UK,” Seboka said.

She said that, in line with the UK extradition court processes, Lomas must appear in the British courts and only after the matter has been ventilated there will the court decide whether to extradite him to SA.

According to Seboka, the arrest and appearance emanate from months of talks with the UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case in which Eskom paid R745m to Tubular Construction Projects. This exposed the state-owned entity to R1.4bn as per the escalation of the contract.