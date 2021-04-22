Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Whistle-blowers left whistling in the wind
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the importance of protecting whistle-blowers in SA
What motivates whistle-blowers? The impact is usually measured in societal good but experienced by the individual at great personal cost.
It’s a stark and often underappreciated trade-off. The fight against corruption relies heavily on these heroes being vigilant and standing up for their rights, but they need support. The law, institutions and culture towards whistle-blowers is not always conducive to anything remotely close to the sort of support they need.
Michael Avery hosts three high-profile whistle-blowers, Mosilo Motephu, former Trillian CEO; former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and Athol Williams, former partner at Bain to discuss ways to support and protect whistle-blowers who are so critical in the fight against corruption.
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the importance of protecting whistle-blowers in SA
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.