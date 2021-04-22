National

WATCH: Whistle-blowers left whistling in the wind

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the importance of protecting whistle-blowers in SA

22 April 2021 - 16:28
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE
Picture: 123RF/LIGHTWISE

What motivates whistle-blowers? The impact is usually measured in societal good but experienced by the individual at great personal cost.

It’s a stark and often underappreciated trade-off. The fight against corruption relies heavily on these heroes being vigilant and standing up for their rights, but they need support. The law, institutions and culture towards whistle-blowers is not always conducive to anything remotely close to the sort of support they need.

Michael Avery hosts three high-profile whistle-blowers, Mosilo Motephu, former Trillian CEO; former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and Athol Williams, former partner at Bain to discuss ways to support and protect whistle-blowers who are so critical in the fight against corruption.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the importance of protecting whistle-blowers in SA

