Unathi Kamlana appointed head of financial regulator
Kamlana will head the Financial Sector Conduct Authority with his new deputy Astrid Ludin, the Treasury has announced
22 April 2021 - 15:10
Senior Reserve Bank official Unathi Kamlana has been appointed commissioner of the regulatory authority for the financial sector by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
He will head the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) for a period of five years. Mboweni has also appointed Astrid Ludin as deputy commissioner for a five-year term, saying in a media statement on Thursday that the two positions “are crucial in contributing towards the integrity of financial markets and institutions, and the fair treatment of customers by such institutions”...
