MRC wants J&J vaccination study to resume next week

21 April 2021 - 21:10 Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf
SA researchers hope to next week resume a study using Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine to immunise health-care workers, SA Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray said on Wednesday.

The government suspended the study last week after US federal health agencies recommended pausing use of J&J’s vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.

“We do hope to start again next week,” Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study, said during a webinar on Wednesday.

So far about 290,000 health workers have been given J&J’s vaccine in the study, which is further evaluating the shot before the first commercial batch of doses becomes available later this month.

The government says it has secured 31-million doses of J&J’s one-shot vaccine and 30-million doses of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine, and is counting on them to be able to ramp up vaccinations after a slow start. It expects Pfizer to supply shots from early May.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that officials were still consulting about restarting the J&J vaccine study but that he was “quite comfortable” the matter would be resolved soon.

For the Sisonke study to resume, Gray said researchers needed to get informed consent processes approved and make sure there were mechanisms in place to identify health workers with clotting disorders.

Through its agreements with J&J and Pfizer, the government has secured enough vaccines for 46-million of its roughly 60-million population.

Reuters

MRC warns healthcare workers not to use antibody tests to check if vaccine worked

The council says, among other reasons, testing too soon after vaccination could yield a false negative and should be avoided
10 hours ago

Still no clarity on private-sector price for Covid-19 vaccines

The Medical Schemes Act restricts payments to scheme members, which makes direct payments for uninsured people illegal
1 day ago

Groups slam the state for rushing vaccine indemnity fund

The brief public comment period is a gross violation of the right to just administrative action, says DearSA
2 days ago

Stalled J&J vaccine rollout poised to resume this week

Programme awaits approval by Sahpra and  university research ethics committees
2 days ago

