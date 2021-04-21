Lagging SA slides in WEF energy transition index
Position near the bottom of the pile, at 110 out of 115 countries, is especially due to rising electricity prices
21 April 2021 - 00:01
Despite the momentum to reform the troubled domestic power sector, rising electricity prices have contributed to SA’s slide of four places down the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual Energy Transition Index.
SA ranks near the bottom of the pile, at 110 out of 115 countries on the index, as published in the organisation’s annual energy transition report, “Fostering Effective Energy Transition 2021”...
