Supply not guaranteed during Rand Water strike

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said on Tuesday that, while essential service workers will report for duty during the indefinite strike at Rand Water, water supply is not guaranteed.

The industrial action could potentially disrupt water supply to more than 15-million people and industries across four provinces, despite the supply and distribution of water being regarded as an essential service. Essential service workers are prohibited from striking.

“As much as essential service employees will be working, the non-essential workers also have a critical role to play,” said Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha. “It’s a chain reaction: what an essential service employee does needs to trickle down to non-essential service employees.”

Madisha, who said the strike is protected, said it is not the union’s intention to go out of its way to make sure there are water disruptions, “but we can’t guarantee there won’t be water disruptions, because non-essential employees also play a crucial role in the bigger scheme of things”.

University of the Free State water expert Anthony Turton said the Rand Water employees should be prevented from going on strike as they are essential service workers.

“Rand Water is crucial to the economy. About 40% of the population and 60% of GDP could be affected by the strike,” he said. “Rand Water is of strategic importance to the country, from an economic development point of view.”

Rand Water supplies Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities, local municipalities, mines and other industries, as well as parts of Mpumalanga, the North West and Free State with an average of 3.653-million litres of potable water daily.

Gauteng has a population of more than 15-million people, according to Stats SA. The strike could cripple crucial economic sectors such as manufacturing, mining and agriculture, with the latter using about 60% of all available water in the country for irrigation.

Turton said the Samwu strike is worrying, stressing that municipal workers who embarked on a recent strike at Ugu district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal went on the rampage and damaged “water valves and pumps, and drained the reservoirs”.

“This is a dangerous trend for our country. Law enforcement officials have to ensure essential service workers report for duty during the Samwu strike,” he said.

Samwu, the country’s largest union in the local government sector, represents more than 260,000 municipal workers. Madisha said of the estimated 3,500 Rand Water employees, 2,100 are Samwu members.

Samwu elected to go on an indefinite strike after Rand Water allegedly changed conditions of employment. Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said in a statement that the company had received notification from Samwu of its intention to strike from 8am on Wednesday.

“The union has forwarded that the organisation failed to consult with it before making a decision not to pay its employees performance incentive bonuses as its reason for the strike action. Rand Water disputes this,” Mohale said.

“Mindful of the eminence of the Covid-19 pandemic and conscious of our mandate to ensure an uninterrupted service, Rand Water would like to inform the public that we have adequate systems in place to ensure a sustained supply of bulk potable water to our customers.”

He said Rand Water remains committed to engaging Samwu to reach a resolution and that all its customers and stakeholders will be kept informed of any developments in the matter.

