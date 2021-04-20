Lockdown pushed waste pickers to near-starvation, says report

Hundreds of thousands of waste pickers and their families have been pushed to the brink of starvation under SA’s Covid-19 lockdown.

A report by the World Wide Fund for Nature SA, International Union for Conservation of Nature and the department of environment, forestry & fisheries shows how the lockdown, which saw recycling facilities across the country shut in levels 4 and 5, placed “unprecedented” and “devastating” pressure on SA’s 215,000 waste collectors.

Released last week, the document reveals that waste reclaimers collect, sort and sell 90% of SA households’ rubbish for recycling.

The report, compiled from a study conducted on the country’s waste sector between March and November, looked at the impact of lockdown on waste collection in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It revealed that pressures from the lockdown had put the country’s already “overly strained and unsustainable waste services and recycling sector to the test”.

“Exclusion of the informal waste and recycling activities from essential services regulations at the beginning of the lockdown has exacerbated the struggle.

“Throughout the different levels of lockdown, waste generation continued, while the end-of-life systems for proper waste management were inefficient or collapsing. Formal private recycling collection services could only operate with a permit, while informal waste reclaimers were prohibited from operating.”

The document states that while waste collection was limited by lockdown, there was a boom in waste production, especially with plastic production prices dropping dramatically.

“Single-use plastic product consumption increased in line with the necessitated use of personal protective equipment such as single-use masks and gloves, and other safety and packaging items.”