National Expropriation without compensation will not collapse banks, says Ngcukaitobi Land Claims Court judge says banks have an obligation not to perpetuate persisting structural inequalities

It is an exaggeration to say that expropriation without compensation will collapse the banking sector, says Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who acts as a judge in the Land Claims Court.

He also said banks seemed reluctant to play a role in correcting structural inequalities...