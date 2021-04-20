Expropriation without compensation will not collapse banks, says Ngcukaitobi
Land Claims Court judge says banks have an obligation not to perpetuate persisting structural inequalities
20 April 2021 - 20:27
It is an exaggeration to say that expropriation without compensation will collapse the banking sector, says Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who acts as a judge in the Land Claims Court.
He also said banks seemed reluctant to play a role in correcting structural inequalities...
