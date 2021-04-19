Seventy-year-old judge dares JSC panel to a 100km cycle race

Judge Roland Sutherland, who is vying for the position of deputy judge president of Gauteng, on Monday dared Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panellists to a 100km cycle race.

Sutherland, who is 70, said the issue of age would not deter him from taking on the province’s second highest judicial office.

“The idea that you’re washed up at the age of 70 is a very old idea — 70 is the new 50 in my book and I am the right president of the club for promoting that idea,” Sutherland told the commission.

“I think you will find that people in my generation carry on [working] well into their 80s, so if there is anyone here on the commission who can ride a bicycle on a 100km route in three-and-a-half hours, I invite you to join me and we will see who gets the orange first,” he added.

Sutherland faced intense scrutiny by the interviewing panel on issues of racial and gender transformation and judicial case flow management.

The judge, who has been in the legal fraternity since the 1970s, explained that while his white skin had opened many doors for him over the years, to the apartheid or anti-black system he was what could be labelled a disappointment.