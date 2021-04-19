MUNICIPALITY
Joburg’s beleaguered billing system still in disarray R70m later
19 April 2021 - 05:10
The City of Johannesburg’s beleaguered billing system is still in disarray after the municipality paid nearly R70m of a R404m partially completed upgrade contract that was terminated early with JSE-listed technology company EOH.
SA’s richest metro has been dogged by a problematic billing system since 2009, resulting in late bills, incorrect billing, lost credit notes, non-corresponding meter numbers and other inaccuracies...
