Joburg's beleaguered billing system still in disarray R70m later

The City of Johannesburg’s beleaguered billing system is still in disarray after the municipality paid nearly R70m of a R404m partially completed upgrade contract that was terminated early with JSE-listed technology company EOH.

SA’s richest metro has been dogged by a problematic billing system since 2009, resulting in late bills, incorrect billing, lost credit notes, non-corresponding meter numbers and other inaccuracies...