Bandile Masuku to appeal ANC finding in PPE scandal
Former Gauteng health MEC denies he brought party into disrepute over procurement of personal protective equipment
19 April 2021 - 18:54
Embattled former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Monday he is appealing a finding by the ANC provincial disciplinary committee that he brought the party into disrepute over his role in dubious contracts for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth millions of rand.
“I am appealing,” said Masuku.“I have already filed a notice with the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s office, because that’s where appeals are handled.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now