National

State capture commission offices burgled, laptops stolen

Police block access to state capture commission offices in Parktown after robbery

18 April 2021 - 16:00 Staff Writer
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Police were on Sunday at the state capture commission's offices in Parktown in Johannesburg after a reported burglary.

An eyewitness, Mogamad Slamdien, told Business Day that police were on the scene and had sealed off access to the Hillside House building in Parktown on Sunday after a break-in on Saturday night.

Slamdien said it was understood that electronic equipment, including computers, were taken from the office where the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is sitting.

Commission spokesperson Rev Mbuyiselo Stemela said it would issue a statement shortly

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Lucky Montana notes role in keeping Duduzane Zuma and Guptas from Prasa

Montana says the Guptas hoped their proximity to Duduzane Zuma would earn them favours
National
2 days ago

ATHOL WILLIAMS: How whistle-blowers in SA are hung out to dry

Whistle-blowers in SA are expected to put their lives and careers on the line with no guarantee of support in return. It’s time to change the system
Features
3 days ago

Ace Magashule launches bid to save his political career

ANC secretary-general mobilises support within the ruling party for an apparent revolt over the party’s step-aside decision
Politics
4 days ago

Appeal court throws out Jacob Zuma’s plea against costs order

Former president has to pay back his legal fees as ordered by the high court
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sassa delays Covid-19 grant payment to millions ...
National
2.
Lucky Montana notes role in keeping Duduzane Zuma ...
National
3.
GEPF squashes members’ interest in using their ...
National
4.
Lift hold on J&J vaccine immediately, medical ...
National
5.
IDC and Moyo’s NMT Capital end fractious saga ...
National

Related Articles

Zuma ready to be a ‘prisoner of court’ after ignoring order to file affidavit

National

Jacob Zuma slams ANC for not protecting him in recent years

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma lashes out at judiciary as his options run out

National

LAWSON NAIDOO: Mpofu’s outburst shows contempt for Zondo probe and judicial ...

Opinion

ANC members charged with wrongdoing have 30 days to step aside or face ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.