State capture commission offices burgled, laptops stolen

Police were on Sunday at the state capture commission's offices in Parktown in Johannesburg after a reported burglary.

An eyewitness, Mogamad Slamdien, told Business Day that police were on the scene and had sealed off access to the Hillside House building in Parktown on Sunday after a break-in on Saturday night.

Slamdien said it was understood that electronic equipment, including computers, were taken from the office where the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is sitting.

Commission spokesperson Rev Mbuyiselo Stemela said it would issue a statement shortly

This is a developing story.

