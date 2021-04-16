covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: The week in review
It’s been an important week in the continued battle against Covid-19, with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine facing a hurdle that appears to be nothing more than a storm in a teacup. On Friday, the second phase of the country’s vaccination strategy kicked off with electronic registration for over 60s.
It’s unclear, at this stage, whether the government’s decision to pause the J&J vaccine rollout will have a material impact given that it hasn’t even started yet. This while China’s GDP jumped a record 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slower than the 19% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and following 6.5% growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University; and a special guest this week, Stavros Nicolaou, head of the health working group for Business for SA, to review the week that was.
