National Lift hold on J&J vaccine immediately, medical specialists say Prof Barry Jacobson says Covid-19 itself carries a huge risk of clotting and a person is far more likely to get a clot from the virus than the vaccine BL PREMIUM

A group of top SA medical specialists has called on the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to lift the pause on administering the J&J Covid-19 vaccine immediately, citing research published this week that explains the rarity of the blood clotting condition that has caused concerns about its safety.

Prof Barry Jacobson, who is the president of the SA Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, says that two reports published in the US’s New England Journal of Medicine indicate that the condition is so rare, it is as likely to get it as to be struck by lightning twice...