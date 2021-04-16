National France to honour SA crime fiction author Deon Meyer France has also honoured Thuli Madonsela with a separate award for her ‘remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law’ BL PREMIUM

France is to honour renowned SA crime fiction author Deon Meyer with its most prestigious cultural award in recognition of his literary work and special relationship with the country.

Meyer will have the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres (Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters) honour bestowed on him by France’s ambassador to SA, Aurélien Lechevallier, on behalf of the French president, at a ceremony at Glenelly Estate in Stellenbosch on April 20...