Eskom wins some relief in Econ Oil battle Gauteng high court rules in favour of Eskom in bid to cancel Econ contract

Eskom won some relief in its battle to set aside a R14bn contract with fuel oil suppliers, including Econ Oil, on Thursday when the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg suspended an earlier arbitration award which had been made in Econ’s favour.

The contract to supply fuel oil to Eskom’s power stations was awarded in October 2019 to Econ Oil, Sasol and FFS. But Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, who joined the company in January 2020, has sought to cancel the contract citing suspicion of over-pricing, collusion between the suppliers and possible fraud and corruption...