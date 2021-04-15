Eskom wins court relief in Econ Oil battle over R14bn contract
Huge fallout over fuel oil supply transaction
15 April 2021 - 19:34
Eskom won some relief in its battle to set aside a R14bn contract with fuel oil suppliers including Econ Oil, on Thursday when the high court in Johannesburg suspended an earlier arbitration award that had been made in Econ’s favour.
The contract to supply fuel oil to Eskom’s power stations was awarded in October 2019 to Econ Oil, Sasol and FFS...
