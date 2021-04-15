Bonginkosi Madikizela suspended over dodgy BCom details

Western Cape transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been suspended over claims that he has a BCom in HR management and for misleading a journalist in this regard.

Premier Alan Winde announced that Madikizela will be suspended for 14 days while an investigation determines all the facts regarding his incomplete BCom saga.

“I am deeply concerned that Bonginkosi Madikizela’s biography contains information that he has accepted is not true, as well as claims that he misled a journalist in this regard,” said Winde.

“I met with minister Madikizela yesterday afternoon, when I raised my concerns with him and asked for an explanation. During that meeting I made clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape. I also made clear that I believe in fairness and due process, in which all the facts are properly considered.

“I have since carefully considered the matter and have taken the decision to suspend minister Madikizela effective immediately for a period of 14 days, while an investigation determines all the facts.”

Winde said he would make a final decision regarding Madikizela and his role in his cabinet once he has all the facts. “It is in the interests of all parties and, most importantly, our residents — who deserve nothing but honesty and integrity from their government — that this matter be resolved swiftly.”

He has appointed human settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers, to act in Madikizela’s position during his suspension.

Madikizela said he takes full responsibility for the events but expressed disgust at what he said are double standards. “I don’t want to pretend to be a victim. I must take full responsibility for this, but I’m disgusted by double standards and the motive behind this so-called exposé,” he said via text.

“It has nothing to do with principle or ethics, but an agenda to get a particular outcome for [the] Cape Town mayoral contest.”

