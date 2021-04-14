Jacob Zuma misses top court deadline to argue in mitigation of sentence

Former President Jacob Zuma has missed the deadline to file papers on what recourse the Constitutional Court should take should it find him guilty for being in contempt of a court.

He has, however, filed a 22-page affidavit in which he is scathing about the role of the Constitutional Court and whether it has jurisdiction over the matter of him testifying before the state capture inquiry.

“I wish to advise that I will not depose to an affidavit as presently directed. Secondly, I wish to advise that my stance in this regard is not out of disrespect for you or the court but stems from my conscientious objection to the manner in which I have been treated,” Zuma says in papers submitted to the court on Wednesday afternoon, which Business Day has seen.

He had until the close of business on Wednesday to file papers on what his sentence should be, following an instruction by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday.

“The first respondent [Zuma] must file an affidavit not longer than 15 pages on or before Wednesday, April 14, on the following issues: in the event that the first respondent is found guilty of the alleged contempt of court, what constitutes the appropriate sanctions, and in the event this courts deems committal appropriate, the nature and the magnitude of the sentence that should be imposed, supported by reasons,” reads part of the Constitutional Court instruction to Zuma.

Zuma further argues that the court has no “jurisdiction” over his failure to appear and testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

On January 28, the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma to appear before the commission, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, but he ignored the order. The deputy chief justice then petitioned the country’s top court to jail the scandal-tainted former leader for two years for contempt. Zuma did not participate in that hearing and did not file the required affidavits.

“I am resigned to being a prisoner of the Constitutional Court because it is clear to me that the Constitutional Court considers the Zondo commission to be central to our national life and search for national truth on the state of governance during my presidency,” Zuma further submitted to the court in his papers.

