Demand outpaces supply as the middle class embraces home ownership
14 April 2021 - 18:20
Despite the financial crunch many South Africans find themselves in due to the Covid-19 pandemic, demand is outweighing supply in the market for homes priced between R500,000 and R1m, property experts say.
FNB’s House Price Index (HPI) shows that demand for homes is outstripping supply, indicating that people want to enter the residential property market and that people who already own houses want to hold on to them...
