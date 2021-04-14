DA’s Madikizela will not resign as Western Cape leader despite qualifications scandal
Bonginkosi Madikizela has admitted that he does not hold a Bcom degree as claimed in his CV
14 April 2021 - 17:55
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who is facing an internal qualifications probe following reports that he does not hold a Bcom degree as previously claimed, says he takes full responsibility for not disclosing the correct information on his CV.
He says, however, he will not be resigning, amid calls for him to do so by opposition parties in the province. ..
